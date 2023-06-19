In what will be a busy summer, several transfer sagas could intertwine, especially when it comes to players who feature in the same position. That’s why the decisions of Man United could have a significant impact on Juventus and their transfer plans.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Filippo Cornacchia, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic remains on top of the Old Lady’s shortlist.

The Serbian could be available for just 30 million euros this summer as his contract with Lazio will expire next summer.

Despite the lack of Champions League football, the 28-year-old is still willing to join the Bianconeri’s ranks. This would allow him to live nearby his younger brother Vanja who plays as a goalkeeper for Torino.

Nevertheless, the SMS pursuit will also depend on the future of Adrien Rabiot. The Frenchman will likely leave as a free agent at the end of the month.

But while Juventus will wait until the end of the month to learn the Frenchman’s final decision, Man United could rekindle their interest in the World Cup finalist and snatch his services for free.

In this case, Juventus would certainly launch an onslaught on Milinkovic-Savic while Inter are busy chasing off Davide Frattesi.

But if the Red Devils decide to pursue other options, the Bianconeri would have a better chance of prolonging Rabiot’s time in Turin, which would subsequently spell the end of their Milinkovic-Savic pursuit.