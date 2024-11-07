While he had been in and out of the starting lineup in the first weeks of the season, Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli has now cemented himself as a stalwart in Thiago Motta’s plans.

The 26-year-old has been a regular starter under Max Allegri, but his displays didn’t convince everyone. While some praised him for his ability to shield the backline, others highlighted his mediocre playmaking skills while he operates in the Regista role.

Nevertheless, Locatelli has been showing signs of improvement this season, especially in the possession phase. Over the past few weeks, he has become one of the first names on Motta’s lineup sheet, thus dropping Nicolo Fagioli to the bench.

IlBianconero sheds some light on the numbers behind the Italian’s rise to prominence this season. The report notes how the former Sassuolo man has been Juve’s most precise passer, with a success rate of 92%.

Moreover, Locatelli has been showing great grit and determination since the start of the season, which earned him the captain’s armband recently. With Danilo relegated to the bench on most occasions, Motta has been electing different captains since the start of the season, especially Federico Gatti, Andrea Cambiaso and most recently Locatelli.

So between his excellent defensive contribution, his ever-improving anchoring skills, and his commanding presence in the middle of the park, Locatelli has been an indispensable part of Motta’s tactical jigsaw.

Legendary Inter defender Beppe Bergomi has recently identified the Euro 2020 winner as Motta’s most irreplaceable midfielder. He insisted he would never drop Locatelli from the lineup had he been the one in charge.

The source also highlighted the stats that showcase the player’s importance to the black-and-white casuse.