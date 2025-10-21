Igor Tudor has endured a difficult spell as Juventus manager after suffering his first defeat of the season, extending the club’s winless run to six matches. The team began the campaign in impressive fashion, producing performances that led many to believe they could challenge for the Serie A title. However, in recent weeks, the momentum that carried them through the early part of the season has faded, leaving the Bianconeri struggling to find form and confidence.

Their most recent setback came at the weekend when they were beaten by Como, a result that exposed significant weaknesses within Tudor’s side. Cesc Fabregas’ team capitalised on Juventus’ fragile structure, demonstrating how vulnerable they can be when placed under sustained pressure. The match also highlighted the ongoing issues in attack, as Juventus once again struggled to convert their chances and maintain control in key moments.

Juventus’ Growing Problems Under Pressure

The decline in results has left supporters frustrated and has put increasing pressure on Tudor to find solutions quickly. While he has attempted to stabilise the squad and maintain discipline, the team’s lack of consistency and creativity in front of goal has been a recurring concern. The draw-heavy run leading up to the loss against Como has further intensified speculation about the manager’s future.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Juventus hierarchy has reportedly given Tudor the next six fixtures to turn the situation around. His immediate challenge is to guide the team through a difficult series of matches, including the upcoming clash against Real Madrid. That game will test Juventus’ resilience and tactical organisation against one of Europe’s strongest sides.

(Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

The Battle to Save His Job

If Juventus are unable to rediscover their winning form in the coming weeks, Tudor’s tenure could come to an abrupt end. The report suggests that the club’s management is prepared to make a change during the November international break should results fail to improve, with the Turin derby against Torino viewed as a particularly decisive fixture.

For Tudor, the message is clear. He must restore belief within the squad, revitalise their attacking play and produce tangible results if he is to convince the club that he remains the right man for the job. The next few matches could determine whether he manages to steady the ship or becomes the latest manager to fall victim to Juventus’ high expectations.