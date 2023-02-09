How many games will Miretti miss for Juventus?

Juventus were dealt a fresh injury blow when Fabio Miretti could not finish their game against Salernitana and the midfielder is set for a spell on the sidelines.

Miretti has been a key player for the Bianconeri after breaking into their first team at the end of the last season.

The youngster enjoys a preference from Max Allegri over the likes of Leandro Paredes, so his injury is a blow for the club.

The youngster is set to be missing for almost a month and a report on Football Italia reveals he could miss up to six Bianconeri games while on the sidelines as the games come in thick and fast.

Juve FC Says

Miretti has been one of our key players in this campaign and his promotion to the team has been a breath of fresh air.

We will miss him, but his absence gives Nicolo Fagioli a chance to play more matches and the former Cremonese loanee has been good.

He came on in the game against Salernitana and laid on an assist. When he gets more game time, he will do even better.

Miretti is still very young and might even make a quicker recovery and miss a fewer number of games.