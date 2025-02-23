Juventus have been enduring torrid times with injuries since the start of the season, with many considering it one of the main factors behind the club’s disappointing campaign.

The Bianconeri have already lost their most reliable defender Gleison Bremer to a season-ending ACL injury back in October, while Juan Cabal followed suit shortly afterwards. Moreover, Arkadiusz Milik has been suffering several setbacks since June, with his return to action being delayed on several occasions.

Aside from these long-term absentees, a host of players have been dealing with muscle injuries, the likes of Douglas Luiz and Dusan Vlahovic. The management tried to add some depth to the squad in January by making four signings, but after establishing himself as a pillar at the back, Renato Veiga’s momentum was derailed by a muscle lesion suffered in the decisive clash against PSV Eindhoven.

Moreover, Nicolo Savona became the latest to succumb to injury. The youngster has been dealing with a groin issue for several weeks. While he’s been trying his best to overcome the problem and avoid a stop, his condition worsened during Saturday’s training session. The 21-year-old should undergo medical tests on Monday morning to detect the extent of the knock.

So according to IlBianconero, Juventus players have now suffered a whopping 25 injuries since the start of the season, varying between devastating long-term blows, and slighter issues. All in all, the Bianconeri have had 177 combined absentees in their fixtures across all competitions.

The source also reveals that out of 27 first-team players, only nine have yet to sustain significant physical problems.

Fans and observers alike have been wondering about the club’s alarming number of injuries this season. While some believe it could be down to the technical staff’s training regime, others suggest the hectic schedule and the ever-growing number of matches during the campaign is to blame.