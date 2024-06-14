The Old Lady has a longstanding tradition of providing Italy’s national team with its top talents, underscoring their status as the country’s premier club.

Despite the retirements of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, and the omission of Manuel Locatelli, Juventus still boasts a significant contingent in Luciano Spalletti’s squad.

The four Juventus stars in the Italy team (Federico Chiesa, Federico Gatti, Andrea Cambiaso, and Nicolo Fagioli) will be joined by Dusan Vlahovic and Filip Kostic in the Serbia team.

Additionally, Adrien Rabiot represents France, Kenan Yildiz plays for Turkey, and Wojciech Szczęsny will feature for Poland in the competition, as reported by Tuttojuve.