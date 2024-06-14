Juventus has several players representing the Italy national team at Euro 2024, and the late call-up for Federico Gatti means they now have four stars in the Azzurri squad.
Juve FC Says
We have nine players at the Euros, which is a huge number and confirms we remain one of the most prominent football clubs in the world.
We need to win some trophies soon and Thiago Motta would be eager to help us achieve that next term.
He has the players and if any of our stars win the competition, they will return to the group with more confidence and experience in winning major honours.
