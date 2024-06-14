Juventus has several players representing the Italy national team at Euro 2024, and the late call-up for Federico Gatti means they now have four stars in the Azzurri squad.

The Old Lady has a longstanding tradition of providing Italy’s national team with its top talents, underscoring their status as the country’s premier club.

Despite the retirements of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, and the omission of Manuel Locatelli, Juventus still boasts a significant contingent in Luciano Spalletti’s squad.

The four Juventus stars in the Italy team (Federico Chiesa, Federico Gatti, Andrea Cambiaso, and Nicolo Fagioli) will be joined by Dusan Vlahovic and Filip Kostic in the Serbia team.

Additionally, Adrien Rabiot represents France, Kenan Yildiz plays for Turkey, and Wojciech Szczęsny will feature for Poland in the competition, as reported by Tuttojuve.

Juve FC Says

We have nine players at the Euros, which is a huge number and confirms we remain one of the most prominent football clubs in the world.

We need to win some trophies soon and Thiago Motta would be eager to help us achieve that next term.

He has the players and if any of our stars win the competition, they will return to the group with more confidence and experience in winning major honours.