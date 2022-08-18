How many Juventus players will be free agents next summer?

Juventus has been in transition for some time and it seems this summer is not the last one that the club will be very busy on the market.

Paulo Dybala ended his time at the club this summer after running down his contract, while Giorgio Chiellini also left the club on a free to bring an end to an era.

The Bianconeri have brought in Paul Pogba and Angel di Maria as their latest free signings to bolster the group.

More departures could happen at the Allianz Stadium next summer as several players are in the last year of their Bianconeri deals.

Juve has been rejuvenating its squad since the return of Max Allegri last summer and a report on Il Bianconero reveals that at least four players could leave as free agents at the end of this season.

The list is headed by Adrien Rabiot, who seems to have pushed Manchester United away after they came close to buying him recently.

Marko Pjaca, Alex Sandro, Juan Cuadrado, and Carlo Pinsoglio are all in the final year of their deal at the club as well.

New signing, Di Maria has only joined them on a one-year deal and the report adds him to the list of possible departures.

Juve FC Says

We need to keep refreshing our squad to remain competitive. Some of the players at the Allianz Stadium no longer have enough hunger to help the club succeed.

If we don’t offload them, their lack of hunger will rub off on the new signings we are making in the long term.