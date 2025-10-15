Juventus aims to regain its best form and secure the Serie A title this season, making it crucial that it wins as many domestic matches as possible. The men in black and white were active during the summer transfer window, adding new players expected to have an immediate impact on the squad. Fans have been eagerly awaiting a new league crown since 2020, the last time Juventus lifted the Scudetto. As the most successful club in Italian football, they are always expected to compete for trophies, and Igor Tudor has been entrusted with the responsibility of guiding the team to success.

Juve supporters will be very keen to see their team gain maximum points in November and be entertained at the same time; however, they can always visit casinobuddies.com for pure enjoyment even if Juve wins ugly.

While the fixtures in November appear winnable on paper, the question remains how many victories the Bianconeri will achieve.

Cremonese vs Juventus

Juventus open their November campaign against newcomers Cremonese, a game that fans would expect them to win. Cremonese struggled in their previous spell in Serie A, but this season they are determined to retain their top-flight status. Matches against top teams such as Juventus offer them opportunities to boost confidence, making them a challenging opponent despite their underdog status. Historically, Juventus has never lost to Cremonese, and the Bianconeri are expected to continue that record.

Juventus vs Torino

Torino is another club against which Juventus holds a strong record, and the Bianconeri will aim to extend that when the teams meet. With a richer history and greater financial resources than their city rivals, Juventus are widely expected to win. However, Torino often targets draws against Juventus, using the fixture to slow down the Bianconeri’s momentum, which adds a level of unpredictability.

Fiorentina vs Juventus

Juventus will approach their game against Fiorentina with determination, particularly after suffering a 3-0 defeat in their last meeting. Fiorentina have historically lost key players to Juventus, but recently strengthened their squad by signing Nicolo Fagioli from the men in black and white. The rivalry between the two clubs means this match is a must-win for Juventus, as a loss could make it more difficult for Igor Tudor to justify his position as manager.

Juventus vs Cagliari

The final league game of November sees Juventus host Cagliari, a fixture the Bianconeri are expected to win. Ideally, Juventus would have already secured victories in their earlier November matches, but regardless of the previous results, this game requires full focus. Their last encounter with Cagliari ended in a win, though two of the last three Serie A games between the teams finished as draws. Juventus will need to take their opponents seriously to maintain momentum and strengthen their push for the league title.