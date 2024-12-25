January promises to be a pivotal month for Juventus, with several crucial matches that could define their season.

The Bianconeri remain firmly in the Serie A title race and are also battling for a place in the next phase of the Champions League. Adding to their packed schedule, they will compete in the Italian Super Cup, giving them an opportunity to claim their first silverware of the season.

How Many Matches Can Juventus Win?

Super Cup Semi-Final vs. AC Milan

Juventus will face AC Milan in the Super Cup semi-final, with the potential to meet either Atalanta or Inter Milan in the final. The Bianconeri should have enough quality to defeat Milan and book their place in the final.

Serie A Match vs. Torino (Away)

Next, Juve will play Torino in an away fixture. Given their superior form and quality, Juventus are expected to win this Derby della Mole clash.

Serie A Match vs. Atalanta (Away)

The trip to Bergamo to face Atalanta will be a tricky encounter. This is a match where the Old Lady might drop points, and a draw seems the most likely outcome.

Serie A Match vs. AC Milan (Home)

Juve will then host AC Milan for another January fixture, this time in Serie A. Playing at home should give them the edge, and they are expected to secure a victory.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Champions League Match vs. Club Brugge (Away)

Following their domestic commitments, Juventus will return to Champions League action against Club Brugge. The Belgian side has been impressive, but Juventus should manage to avoid defeat in this game.

Serie A Match vs. Napoli (Away)

The blockbuster clash against Napoli in Naples on January 25th could prove to be Juve’s toughest challenge of the month. Thiago Motta’s men might see their unbeaten run come to an end in this fiercely competitive fixture.

Champions League Match vs. Benfica (Home)

Juventus will finish their January schedule with a home game against Benfica in the Champions League. With home advantage and motivation to progress, Juventus are expected to win this match.

Juventus has the potential to win most of their January fixtures but matches against Atalanta and Napoli will be the toughest tests. Success in January could build momentum for the rest of the season.