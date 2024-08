The Bianconeri are having one of their best transfer markets in several years and want to keep improving the squad for Thiago Motta’s first season as coach.

Teun Koopmeiners and Riccardo Calafiori were two players Juve fans expected to join the squad after Euro 2024. However, neither is on their books now, with Koopmeiners still at Atalanta and Calafiori having signed with Arsenal.

Nevertheless, Juve acted quickly to snap up Douglas Luiz and Khephren Thuram to improve their midfield.

They still want to sign Koopmeiners, but the Dutchman will likely not be the last player they will sign.

A report on Il Bianconero claims Juve is also eyeing a move for Jean-Clair Todibo to further bolster their defence.

They then plan to add two new attackers to the group: one winger and a proper deputy to Dusan Vlahovic.