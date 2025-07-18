Juventus are set to face a demanding start to the 2025/2026 Serie A campaign, with their opening six fixtures featuring several high-calibre opponents. Igor Tudor and his squad are fully aware of the challenges that lie ahead, and when they report back for pre-season, urgency and focus will be crucial to prepare adequately for the season’s early hurdles.

The Bianconeri begin their season against Parma, but as the fixtures unfold, they will face considerably stronger opposition. Below is a preview of their first six matches, with an assessment of which fixtures Juventus are likely to win.

Juventus vs Parma

Parma come into the new season with a new manager, and the Juve home match will mark Carlos Cuesta’s first competitive game in charge. Although Cuesta is seen as a promising coach, Juventus, led by the more established Tudor, should have the tactical stability and experience to secure all three points in this opening fixture.

Genoa vs Juventus

Patrick Vieira continues to make steady progress at Genoa and will be aiming to take the club further this season. His team is expected to remain compact and well-organised, especially early in the campaign. With both teams looking to avoid early setbacks, this match could well end in a draw.

Juventus vs Inter Milan

Inter will provide Juventus with their first significant challenge of the season. Despite their quality, they are still adjusting under new head coach Cristian Chivu. This transitional phase may work in Juventus’ favour, and with home advantage, the Bianconeri could narrowly edge this contest.

Verona vs Juventus

Juventus have a strong recent record against Verona, having suffered just one defeat since 2021. Even during a turbulent previous season, they managed to beat Verona in both league encounters. That trend is likely to continue, with Juventus expected to claim another victory here.

Juventus vs Atalanta

Atalanta represents another stern test, but their situation is less stable this season. The departure of their manager and leading scorer, along with uncertainty surrounding other key players, leaves the Bergamo side in a weakened position. Juventus should take advantage and secure the win.

Juventus vs AC Milan

The sixth match of the season will see AC Milan visit Turin, marking Max Allegri’s first return to the Allianz Stadium since his departure. This will be a highly charged fixture emotionally and tactically. While Tudor will be eager to avoid defeat, Milan may have the edge in what could be Juventus’ first loss of the campaign.

Juventus will need to be at their best from the outset if they are to navigate this challenging start successfully.