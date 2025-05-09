Juventus continues to face difficulties in its bid to secure a contract renewal for Dusan Vlahovic, with the Serbian striker showing no signs of accepting a reduced salary. The forward is currently the highest-paid player in Serie A, earning 12 million euros in the upcoming season, a figure that the Bianconeri are struggling to justify.

Financial Restructuring Driving New Contract Terms

The club has made it clear that they are working on maintaining a balanced salary structure. Juventus is keen to avoid overpaying players whose output does not match their wages. While Vlahovic arrived with high expectations, his performances have not consistently delivered the level of goals that might validate such a significant financial commitment.

If the striker were scoring regularly and leading the club to silverware, the current wage would likely be a non-issue. However, with his productivity under scrutiny, Juventus believes a salary adjustment is both logical and necessary. As part of their restructuring, the club has reportedly tabled multiple revised offers in an attempt to extend his deal under new financial terms.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Vlahovic Reportedly Unwilling to Accept Pay Cut

According to Tuttojuve, Vlahovic has already turned down at least three proposals from the club. Each of these contracts reportedly included clauses requiring him to accept a lower salary, which the player is not prepared to agree to.

This ongoing impasse leaves Juventus in a difficult position. The striker may be inclined to run down his current deal, knowing that no other club may be willing to match his existing wage demands given his recent form.

From the club’s perspective, it is unfortunate that Vlahovic appears unwilling to cooperate on a pay reduction. As the Bianconeri look to shape a sustainable and competitive future, the striker’s stance adds complexity to their planning.

Juventus must now decide whether to hold firm on their financial strategy or find another resolution that protects both the player’s value and the club’s long-term interests.