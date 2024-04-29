A report in the Italian media revealed two separate paths for Juventus to seal qualification to the next season’s edition of the Champions League.

The Bianconeri missed out on European competitions this season due to sanctions related to the Plusvalenza and Prisma investigations. Therefore, the management identified UCL qualification as the club’s main priority for the current campaign.

Despite their woeful run, Juventus remain the favorites to clinch a spot in Europe’s elite club competition, especially with Serie A earning an additional spot.

So as IlBianconero explains, the Turin-based giants only need to pick up five points from their remaining four league fixtures to mathematically lock their place in the Top 5.

Juve currently sit third with 65 points, while Bologna are only two points adrift in fourth place. Roma are also in the UCL zone, as they lie fifth with 59 points, chased by Atalanta (57) and their arch-rivals Lazio (55).

So if the Bianconeri manage to assemble five points from their remaining fixtures, they would raise their tally to 70 points, thus making it impossible for Atalanta and Lazio to catch them.

Moreover, the source reveals that Max Allegri’s men can also complete the job by beating Roma next weekend, regardless of their other three fixtures.

This is because the Giallorossi still have a direct clash against Atalanta, so it would be mathematically impossible for the two clubs to catch Juventus in this case.

The Old Lady’s other three fixtures are against Salernitana, Bologna and Monza.