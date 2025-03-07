Many believe Juventus have underperformed this season, despite it being Thiago Motta’s first campaign as their manager.

Significant changes took place at the Allianz Stadium at the end of the previous season, with Juventus appointing a new manager and bringing in several new players to fit his system. While the club has recruited well, many of their signings have taken longer than expected to adapt to their style of play, which has contributed to their inconsistency.

Juventus have always worked hard to maintain a high standard, but Motta arrived without a managerial track record of winning major trophies. This role presents his first real opportunity to prove himself at an elite club and compete for silverware. Although he was a highly successful player, his managerial career is still in its early stages, and expectations remain high.

The Bianconeri have a squad filled with quality players, and the club will do everything possible to ensure they succeed. However, the question remains: how soon can Juventus realistically expect Motta to deliver a Serie A title?

In recent weeks, there have been signs of progress, with Juventus appearing to edge back into the title race. This suggests they still have an outside chance of winning the league this season. However, given that the team is in the midst of a rebuild, patience will be required.

A realistic expectation would be to allow at least two seasons for the squad to fully develop and establish itself as a dominant force once again. Even next season, fans should be prepared for potential struggles with consistency as the team continues to evolve under Motta’s leadership.

By the 2026/27 campaign, however, there should be no excuses. Juventus should be fully rebuilt, and by then, Motta will have had sufficient time to implement his philosophy and establish a team capable of competing for the Scudetto. If he fails to meet those expectations, serious questions will need to be asked about his tenure.

For now, patience and long-term vision will be crucial as Juventus work towards reclaiming their place at the top of Italian football.