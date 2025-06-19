If you have ever wondered about Juventus’ performance in the Champions League, then today is your lucky day. Our team partnered with Edward Howarth of DashTickets to bring you all the crucial stats that showcase what makes Juventus an outstanding club when it comes to the tournament and highlight some of its most interesting records.

Juventus Champions League stats

Before we start discussing Juventus’ achievements, we have to note that before 1992 the tournament had a different format and was known as the European Champion Clubs’ Cup. We will count all of the major milestones that Juventus has accomplished and make notes when stats only apply to the post-1992 Champions League.

According to DashTickets, Juventus has won the tournament twice in its history: in 1985 and 1996. Sadly, prior to the 1985 finals between Liverpool and Juventus, the Heysel Stadium disaster occurred and took the lives of 39 people, and the teams were forced to play even before the police could stop the confrontation between the fans that caused it. The only goal was scored through a penalty by Juventus’ Michel Platini. As a result of the game, Juventus became the first team to ever win all three seasonal UEFA competitions.

In 1996, Juventus once again won the title in a match against Ajax. Both teams scored during the game, but the 1-1 tie led to the penalty shootout, which Juventus confidently won.

The club has also reached finals 7 more times: in 1973, 1983, 1997, 1998, 2003, 2015, and 2017. As Tristan Halcombe of Everybody’s reminds us, there are only four other teams in the world that have participated in more finals than Juventus. Real Madrid is an undisputed champion with 18 appearances, followed by AC Milan (11), Bayern (11), and Liverpool (10).

According to Everybody’s, if we only count the Champions League itself, Juventus, with 6 appearances, shares second place with AC Milan and Bayern, while Real Madrid holds the lead with 9 matches in the finals.

Photo Juventus.com

According to the official UEFA stats, Juventus has lost the most finals in the tournament, which is true for both all-time and for the post-1992 Champions League. On the bright side, the team’s former coach Marcello Lippi helped the team reach 4 Champions League finals, which places him second only to Carlo Ancelotti (6), although he shares this placement with many other coaches like Sir Alex Ferguson, Pep Guardiola, Jürgen Klopp, and Miguel Muñoz.

Fun fact: Juventus’ legendary goalkeeper Dino Zoff is also the oldest player to participate in the tournament’s finals: during the 1982/1983 finals he was 41 years old.

When it comes to post-1992 tournament stats, Juventus is one of the three clubs in the world that have managed to reach finals three consecutive times. This happened during the 1995/96–1997/98 tournaments, and the only teams who have achieved the same result are AC Milan and Real Madrid.