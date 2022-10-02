How many unforeseen events have Juventus dealt with this season

In football, things rarely go according to the original plan, and Juve’s campaign is a genuine testament on the matter.

In his column for la Gazzetta dello Sport, Giovanni Albanese enumerates all the elements that didn’t go according to plan for Juventus during the start of the campaign – whether it was for better or worse.

First of all, it all started with Paul Pogba’s injury during the US tour. The Frenchman still hasn’t featured in an official match for the club since his return, as his initial recovery path was fruitless, forcing him to undergo surgery to repair his damaged meniscus.

With Wojciech Szczesny only featuring for 133 minutes this season, Mattia Perin had to step up to the task. The latter proved to be a pleasant surprise for the club, cementing himself as the MVP for the month of September.

While the club was building a 4-3-3 formation during the summer, Max Allegri eventually had to switch for 3-5-2, mainly to accommodate Leonardo Bonucci and Gleison Bremer, and also cover for the absence of his wingers and the shortcomings of Alex Sandro.

Speaking of wingers, Angel Di Maria’s campaign has thus far been marred by injuries and a recent suspension due to an unwise reaction against Monza.

Amidst the absences in the middle of the park, Fabio Miretti has been able to flourish. He has thus far featured in every official match for the club this season.

Despite his struggles for goals, Dusan Vlahovic has proven to be a reliable freekick taker with two astonishing goals earlier this season.

For his part, Arkadiusz Milik was supposed to be a mere backup for the Serbian, but has already exceeded expectations by carving himself a starting role.

Finally, Juan Cuadrado hasn’t been decisive for the club this term. His assists, most of all, have been dearly missed.