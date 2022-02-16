How Max Allegri’s latest tactical switch disfavored Zakaria

Since his return to Turin in the summer, Max Allegri has been trying all sort of tactical lineups in the aim of finding the most fitting formation for the players at his disposal.

But of course finding a lineup that suits every member of the squad remains an almost impossible task.

La Gazzetta dello Sport explains how the last change didn’t benefit Juve’ January signing Denis Zakaria.

Prior to Federico Chiesa’s injury, the Livorno native was beginning to find the right balance in a 4-2-3-1 lineup.

The Swiss midfielder was supposed to be Manuel Locatelli’s partner in the double pivot.

But with Chiesa out for the campaign and Dejan Kulusevski shipped to Tottenham, Allegri was left with very few options on the wings.

Thus, he opted to switch onto a 4-3-3 system, capitalizing on the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic, while deploying Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata as his support crew.

The source explains that Weston McKennie and Adrien Rabiot are more suited to play as box-to-box midfielders in a three man midfield.

Moreover, Allegri possibly believes that Zakaria still has to adapt himself to Italian football before being thrusted in a Regista role.

Nevertheless, the report still believes that the former Bundesliga man will get his chance against Torino as he’ll be taking part in the rotation.

Juve FC say

While the Mezzala role might not be his favorite, Zakaria possesses an array of weapons in his game that allows him to fit within different positions.

As we all remember, the player put up a brilliant performance on his debut (crowned by a goal) all while playing as an outside midfielder.