Thiago Motta reportedly invited Milan defender Fikayo Tomori to join him at Juventus in a recent phone call.

The Bianconeri have already poached one Rossoneri centre-back earlier this season in the shape of Pierre Kalulu. The Frenchman has immediately made his presence felt at the Allianz Stadium, and the club is now expected to exercise the option to buy him at the end of the campaign.

However, with Gleison Bremer out with an ACL injury and Danilo heading out of the club, Juve have been left short-handed at the back, so they have once again gone shopping in Milan.

But while signing Kalulu proved to be a swift and clear-cut operation last summer, luring his old partner-in-crime has been a more complex mission, especially following the arrival of Sergio Conceicao who restored Tomori’s starting role.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, Motta is refusing to give up, as he still considers the Englishman as his priority target, despite links with a host of other defenders from all over Europe.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, the Juventus manager called Tomori in an attempt to convince him to join his project. The Italian Brazilian tactician explained what plans he has in store for the former Chelsea man.

However, the pink newspaper claims that Tomori reiterated his desire to stay at Milan, thus snubbing Motta’s approach.

Moreover, Juventus have been unable to make a breakthrough in their discussions with the Rossoneri who insist on collecting at least 25 million euros from the sale, while refusing the loan with the option to buy formula.

Therefore, the Old Lady is facing an uphill battle on this particular front, so perhaps it’s time to abandon this track and focus on more plausible operations, including the likes of Lloyd Kelly from Newcastle United and versatile Chelsea youngster Renato Veiga.