Juventus are already laying their plans for the January transfer session, but they could largely depend on the fate of Arkadiusz Milik.

The 30-year-old has been dealing with a knee problem since June. This injury cost him a place in the Polish squad that competed in Euro 2024. But while the striker was expected to return to the fold after a few weeks, the pain persisted for several months, forcing him to go under the knife.

The former Napoli and Ajax man is currently recovering from surgery, and the club is hoping to have him at Thiago Motta’s disposal between December and January.

In the meantime, Dusan Vlahovic remains the solitary first-team centre-forward in the squad, so he’s being forced to work overtime. The Serbian has thus far started every single competitive match since the start of the season.

However, this situation isn’t sustainable until the end of the season. So according to Italian journalist Niccolò Ceccarini, Juventus are seeking a clear solution in January.

As Ceccarini explains, the Bianconeri and Milik will find themselves at a crossroads. So the Poland international will either prove his fitness by the time and cement himself as a viable option in Motta’s plans, or the management will have to bring in a new striker, as they cannot risk leaving Vlahovic as the lone option until the end of the season.

“In January, the priority is to replace Bremer, at least from a numerical point of view,” explained his journalist during his appearance on Radio Bianconera via JuventusNews24

“As far as the attack is concerned, we will wait for Milik to recover. If the Pole is available, the idea is to stick with him.”

Milik joined Juventus in the summer of 2022 following a stint at Olympique Marseille. He initially signed on loan, but the Bianconeri exercised their option to buy him a year later.