How Moise Kean spoilt Juventus’ chance of signing Icardi

Juventus has long been linked with a move for Mauro Icardi and that rumour is unlikely to die down any time soon.

The striker is an accomplished goal-scorer in Serie A where he netted over 100 goals for Inter Milan.

He has been at PSG since 2019, but he is yet to make the kind of impact he made at the San Siro.

As Juve struggles for goals, he is one player who can guarantee that for us.

His move is one transfer that has been talked about so many times, and a new report reveals why it hasn’t happened.

Calciomercato says Juventus considered a swap deal for the striker involving sending Moise Kean to France.

That transfer could easily have happened, but the Azzurri star has already played for two clubs and would be ineligible to play for PSG this season.

Juve FC Says

This is a big blow to our chances of adding Icardi to the squad, but we could find an alternative way of getting the transfer done.

Icardi would be a more experienced and better striker than Kean and will come with goals.

However, now that Kean cannot be sent the other way, we should probably try to add Icardi to the squad on loan, regardless of Kean.

But if we plan on signing Dusan Vlahovic this month, then there would be no need to move for Icardi.