How money blocked Juventus from signing Torres before he joined Premier League giants

Juventus is one of the teams that wanted to sign Ferran Torres in the summer before he secured a move to Manchester City.

The Bianconeri had been looking to add young talented players to their team after they made Andrea Pirlo their latest manager.

Valencia needed money and was auctioning off their top talents with Torres one of the highest-rated at the Mestalla.

Calciomercato says that Juventus and the Spanish side held talks over his transfer and they even reached an agreement to make the transfer happen.

Juve had agreed to pay 25m euros for his signature but the coronavirus pandemic shortened their money supply and it meant that they could only pay that fee in instalments.

The report says they wanted to stagger the payments over a few seasons, but Valencia needed cash urgently and they decided against accepting Juve’s proposal when Manchester City offered them better terms.

The report says City wanted to replace Leroy Sane who had left them to join Bayern Munich.

As soon as they agreed on a fee with Valencia, they paid up in full and that was exactly what the Spaniards had been looking for.

Torres has now become one of the finest wingers in England and could have been a good addition to the Juve team.