How Morata’s absence will change Juventus attack against Torino

Alvaro Morata will begin the first of his two-match domestic ban when Juventus takes on Torino this weekend.

The Spaniard has been a key member of the Bianconeri team this season and they have come to trust him to score goals for them.

He has already scored 6 goals in 5 Champions League games and 3 goals in 7 league games this season.

Those stats mean that he will be a significant miss when they face Torino later today.

Like most top teams, Juventus has the players to still get a good result from this game.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri will have to make some changes to their setup to fill in for his absence.

Calcomercato has revealed how Andrea Pirlo is expected to set up his team in the absence of the Atletico Madrid loanee.

The report claims that the former midfielder’s choice is to insert an attacking midfielder like Dejan Kulusevski behind the attacking duo of Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Federico Chiesa is also expected to start, and it says that the attacker should be placed on the outside of the midfield.

The game against Torino presents Juventus with the chance to win another match and close in on the top of the league table, they will hope that Dybala and Ronaldo can break down their opponents.