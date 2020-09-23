How Morata’s move to Juventus might scupper Arsenal’s transfer plans

Alvaro Morata has just joined Juventus on-loan for the rest of the season and that isn’t good news for Arsenal.

The Old Ladies have captured a player that is keen to play for them because of his successful stint with them previously.

However, this move will negatively affect Arsenal’s transfer plans, if Fabrizio Romano is to be believed.

The respected journalist via The Express claims that Arsenal will have to fork out the 50 million euros demanded by Atletico Madrid for the signature of Thomas Partey now that they have shifted Morata.

The report claims that Atletico has earned £8.2million from his loan move to Turin and also freed themselves of his wage bill.

Because of this Atleti are no longer in a position to compromise their stance on the transfer of Partey.

The Spaniards have become interested in signing Arsenal’s Lucas Torreira and it appeared to be good news initially because Arsenal might get a swap deal, but that has been rejected by the Spaniards who only want the Uruguayan on loan.

Morata scored 27 goals in 93 games across two seasons for Juve in his first loan spell, he was a fan favourite at the time and there is every chance he will be again.