Juventus reportedly has an agreement in place to sign Monza goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio this summer, raising some questions.

Juve does not have plenty of money, and Wojciech Szczęsny still plays well, with the Pole likely able to give them two more seasons.

However, a new dawn is at the Allianz Stadium, and Juventus is looking to refresh its team as much as possible.

The men in black and white have now completed an agreement to sign Di Gregorio, with an announcement imminent.

Juve will do what they can to conclude the move soon, and a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims they have received the approval of their incoming manager, Thiago Motta.

The report claims they have insisted on signing Di Gregorio because Motta wants a goalkeeper who is comfortable playing the ball to the feet of his players and not just kicking it upfield all the time.

The Monza star can do this comfortably, and Motta would probably make him his first choice when he resumes full-time work at Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Di Gregorio has done well on Monza’s books, and we expect him to perform even better for us.

Our current stars would enjoy having him as a teammate, and he will make life easier for Motta on our bench.