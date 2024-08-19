Juventus manager Thiago Motta already has clear ideas on how he’d like to utilize the club’s new signings Douglas Luiz and Khephren Thuram.

The midfield duo are expected to make their official bows at the Allianz Stadium this evening when the club hosts Como on the first matchday of the Serie A campaign.

The Brazilian and the Frenchman should both be in the starting lineup alongside Manuel Locatelli. However, each midfielder will have his own tasks.

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Motta expects his compatriot Luiz to add some flare to the middle of the park.

The 26-year-old showcased his ability in the final third last season, scoring ten goals and providing as many assists across all competitions for Aston Villa.

Therefore, Luiz should add some Brazilian spice to the equation with his dribbling skills and daring runs.

Motta is also counting on the midfielder’s technique as the team aspires to play more vertically this term.

On the other hand, Thuram will operate in a deeper position. He will start as a defensive midfielder in a 4-1-4-1 formation.

The 23-year-old might be a bit less explosive compared to Luiz, but his role will be equally important.

The Frenchman has been showcasing a noticeable ability to win back the ball and help the team launch counter-attacks.

Therefore, Motta decided to deploy him as a holding midfielder instead of Locatelli who interpreted this role for three years under the guidance of Max Allegri.