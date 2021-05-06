How Mourinho’s return to Italy could affect Juve’s plans

Two days ago, AS Roma shockingly announced the return of José Mourinho to the Italian peninsula, as he’ll be taking over the capital side starting next season.

Despite his recent struggles, the Special one remains one of the biggest names in football, as well as one of the most successful managers in the 21st century.

The Portuguese tactician won the Champions League trophy with Porto in 2004 and Inter in 2010, whilst also collecting numerous trophies throughout his other spells at Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Therefore, the shockwaves created by his return goes beyond the eternal city, at it could actually affect the Old Lady as well.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport (via ilBianconero), Juventus are now more adamant on brining back Max Allegri following the announcement of Mourinho’s arrival to Roma.

The source explains that the Bianconeri realized that they can no longer take any risks (similar to appointing the inexperienced Andrea Pirlo as manager) as they could have one more opponent to be worried about.

Mourinho’s appointment has been perceived as a sign from the new American owners – the Friedkin family – that the club is planning to build a winning project.

Thus, Juventus would consider the return of their former manager as the safest of options available, as he proved to be a winner during his previous spell at the club between 2014 and 2019.

However, the Old Lady should look out for Real Madrid who could also try to tempt Allegri following their Champions League elimination at the hands of Chelsea – as Zinedine Zidane could be set to leave his post at the Spanish capital.