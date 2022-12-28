How much Agnelli and Nedved will earn as they leave Juventus

Juventus’ previous board of directors, led by Andrea Agnelli, resigned last month, and a new one has been created as they seek to keep the club moving in the right direction.

The previous president was very successful and left a healthy team able to beat any opponent on their day and win some trophies.

Agnelli was a popular figure in European football and among fans and board members, which helped him stay in his position for over a decade.

Pavel Nedved is probably the second most famous member of the former board, as he played for Juve during his career.

A report on Calciomercato has now revealed how much they will earn as they leave their roles at the club to chase other things.

The report claims Agnelli will get around 520k euros, while Nedved will go home with 514k euros.

Juve FC Says

It is sad to see Agnelli leave because he had been one of our best-ever presidents and seemed like a man who knew what he was doing.

However, he left the role for the club’s good, and one way to pay him back is to continue reinvesting in the group and staying determined to be one of the top sides in Europe.