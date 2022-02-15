How much can Juventus collect from Champions League prize money

On Tuesday night, football fans’ favorite competition will make its long-awaited return to their screens.

While the Champions League round 16 kicks off tonight, Juventus fans will have to wait a longer to see their stars in action, as the Bianconeri play Villarreal away from home on February 22.

But in the meantime, la Gazzetta dello Sport revealed how much Juventus can collect from the competition’s prize money.

As we all know, the income gained throughout the club’s participation in the elite continental competition is absolutely vital for balancing the books.

The source says that Juventus have thus far collected 73 million euros after qualifying to the knockout stages as the winners of Group H.

Inter have also qualified to the same stage, but only collected 58 millions after finishing second in their group.

Milan went out from the competition after finishing last in the group of death, and received 42 millions. For their part, Atalanta earned 30 millions for their participation, but will continue their European path in the less-glamorous Europa League.

Moreover, the source reveals that Juventus can reach a total of 116 millions if they go all the way to lift the trophy. The figure could even rise to 125 millions depending on the results.

But for now, the club will take it one step at a time, and the first objective will be advancing to the Quarter Finals at the expense of the Yellow Submarines.