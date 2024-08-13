Juventus is set to begin a firesale of their unwanted players as they have less than three weeks to sell as many of them as possible.

Although Juve’s decision to exclude several first-team regulars from their plans this summer is controversial, they believe it is the right move.

They now need to offload these players, and if each finds a new club, the Bianconeri could generate significant funds.

A report on Juventus News24 reveals that the club could earn as much as €82.3 million from the sale of their surplus players.

According to the report, Juventus could make €23 million from selling Federico Chiesa, €17.5 million from offloading Arthur Melo, and around €13.6 million from Wojciech Szczęsny. Weston McKennie is valued at €8.5 million, and Filip Kostić should command a fee of €7 million.

The Bianconeri could also bring in €5.1 million from selling Tiago Djaló, while Mattia De Sciglio is worth €3.5 million. Daniele Rugani and Hans Nicolussi Caviglia are valued at a combined €4.1 million.

Juve FC Says

We have a good amount of money tied up in these unwanted players and offloading them will certainly help us to free up valuable funds.