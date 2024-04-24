Juventus is expected to offload Moise Kean at the end of this season, as the striker has struggled to find the back of the net.

Kean is set to finish the season without scoring a goal, and it could mark the end of his time at the club.

Although Juventus reached an agreement to send him on loan to Atletico Madrid in January, the transfer fell through due to an injury.

While he has since recovered and played some games for the Bianconeri, he still hasn’t managed to score.

It’s expected that Juventus will sell him at the end of the season, but how much is Kean worth on their balance sheet?

According to Calciomercato, the former Everton striker is valued at 16 million euros on the club’s books. Juventus will look to sell him for a fee between that figure and 20 million euros at the end of the season.

Kean’s lack of goals makes it difficult to offload him because strikers are expected to score goals.

The striker knows he has not put himself in an excellent position to find a good club to bet on him. This will affect our chance of earning a good fee from his departure, but we must try to sell him.