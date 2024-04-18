Gleison Bremer remains firmly in Manchester United’s plans, with the Premier League club expected to secure his signature in the summer.

Since his move to Juventus from Torino in 2022, Bremer has consistently been one of Serie A’s standout defenders. He earned recognition as the best defender in the Italian league during his final season with I Granata and has maintained his high level of performance in Serie A.

His impressive displays have garnered attention from top clubs worldwide, but Manchester United appears to be his most serious suitor. The Premier League club is reportedly pleased with Bremer’s abilities and believes he will adapt well to English football.

Aware of United’s interest, Juventus is prepared to part ways with Bremer if they receive an offer they cannot refuse. According to a report on Tuttojuve, the Old Lady anticipates Manchester United to make a bid of around 60 million euros for his services.

United’s financial capabilities suggest they could potentially offer even more, prompting Juventus to swiftly secure a replacement from Serie A at a lower cost to fill the void left by the Brazilian defender.

Juve FC Says

Bremer has been an important player for us, but every player is available for sale at the right price and 60m euros is a good fee.