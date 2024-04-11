Moise Kean is facing a race against time to secure a spot on the Italian national team for Euro 2024, but the Juventus striker’s chances are quite slim.

Kean missed out on Euro 2020 after Roberto Mancini chose Giacomo Raspadori over him, a decision that was meant to spur Kean to improve as a player. However, his career has seen a downturn since then.

Having failed to score a goal this season, Kean experienced a setback when a potential move to Atletico Madrid fell through in January, despite having travelled to Spain to finalise the deal.

At Juventus, he finds himself behind Federico Chiesa, Dusan Vlahovic, and Kenan Yildiz in the pecking order, limiting his opportunities for regular playing time.

Although Kean has returned from injury and aims to feature more frequently in Juventus’ remaining games, his primary focus should be finding the back of the net.

Despite reports from Tuttojuve suggesting Kean’s desire to participate in Euro 2024, his chances of doing so currently appear remote.

With limited game time and opportunities to score goals, particularly as he’s not a first-choice player in Turin, catching the attention of national team coach Luciano Spalletti will prove challenging for Kean.

Juve FC Says

This has been a poor season for Kean and he has to work hard and target another international competition because it will be almost impossible for him to play at Euro 2024.