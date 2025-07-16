Francisco Conceição has made it clear that his sole desire is to return to Juventus, rather than considering a move to any other club. The winger spent the previous season on loan at the Allianz Stadium from FC Porto, and his performances were well received by the Bianconeri.

Juventus regard him as one of the most promising talents within their ranks, and they are eager to retain his services. Although initially overlooked by Igor Tudor upon the manager’s arrival, Conceição successfully integrated himself into the coach’s tactical system. Tudor is now determined to ensure the player remains at the club, reportedly insisting on his retention at all costs.

Juventus Determined but Hindered by Financial Dispute

The Italian giants are currently working towards securing Conceição’s permanent transfer. However, negotiations have reached an impasse due to FC Porto’s financial demands. While Juventus had already paid 6 million euros for the initial loan, Porto is seeking an additional 30 million euros for a full transfer. Juventus, on the other hand, are pushing for the loan fee to be deducted from this amount.

This disagreement has delayed progress, although Juventus remain committed to finalising the deal. Conceição is reportedly eager to assist in reaching a resolution that would facilitate his return to Turin.

Conceição’s Potential Sacrifice to Secure Return

As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, the player may be required to forgo a significant portion of his entitlement in order to help the move progress. The report indicates that Conceição would need to surrender 20 percent of the deal’s total value, which exceeds 6 million euros, if he wishes to aid Juventus in completing the transfer.

Despite the personal financial implications, Conceição appears willing to make the necessary sacrifice to secure his return to the Allianz Stadium this summer. His commitment to Juventus has been evident, and this gesture would underscore his determination to continue his career with the Bianconeri.