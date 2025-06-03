Juventus is finalising the departure of Cristiano Giuntoli after deciding to end his tenure as their sporting director earlier than planned. Giuntoli arrived at the start of the 2023/2024 season, having left Napoli following a successful spell that included building a Scudetto-winning team. At the time of his appointment, Juventus were confident they had found the ideal candidate to lead their sporting project forward.

In the two seasons under his direction, however, the club failed to show significant progress. Juventus entrusted him with major responsibilities, including managerial appointments and player acquisitions. Unfortunately, many of those key decisions did not yield the desired results, and the team’s struggle for consistency and success under Thiago Motta reflected poorly on his leadership.

Results Dictate the Direction

The decision to dismiss Motta signalled a lack of confidence in the direction of the squad, and now the club has turned its attention to parting ways with Giuntoli as well. His five-year contract was a major commitment, reportedly offering him a gross annual salary of 2 million euros, excluding bonuses. With three years still remaining on that deal, Juventus theoretically faces a payout of 6 million euros.

According to Calciomercato, the club is currently in negotiations to reach a financial agreement that would see Giuntoli depart with a severance package in the region of 3 million euros. The aim is to reach a settlement that allows all parties to move forward without further disruption.

Strategic Appointments Require Precision

This situation highlights the financial risk that comes with hiring high-level football executives. In the modern game, dismissing a manager or director often requires large compensation payments, placing additional financial pressure on clubs. It serves as a reminder that precision and foresight must accompany such appointments to avoid costly mistakes.

Juventus will now look to restructure their leadership and make careful choices about who will oversee their sporting direction in the coming years. The hope is that lessons learned from Giuntoli’s tenure will inform future strategies as the club seeks a return to consistent success at the highest level.