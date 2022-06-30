How much did Juventus collect from Serie A TV money last season?

In the current day and age, TV money is the main source of income for the majority of top clubs all around the world.

That is also the case for Juventus, who heavily rely on broadcasting rights to balance the books.

But after losing their Scudetto crown last season, the Bianconeri are no longer the most profitable club in Italy when it comes to this category.

According to ilBianconero, Juventus landed second on the list behind Inter, collecting 77.9 million euros in 2020/21.

The Nerazzurri comfortably topped the list with 84.2 millions, while the newly-crowned champions Milan were marginally behind the Old Lady with 77.8 millions.

Napoli came fourth with 68.5 millions with Roma behind them in fifth place (64.1 millions).

The rest of the top ten is made up by Lazio (58.9 M), Fiorentina (51.2 M), Atalanta (48.8 M), Torino (43.5 M) and Sampdoria (28.6).

It should be noted that 50% of the gross TV money is distributed in equal shares between all 20 Serie A clubs.

However, other factors also a part in the distribution, including performances based on the previous five campaigns (20%), the size of the fanbase (10%), the final ranking (12%), number of points collected (3%) and historical results (5%).

Therefore, Juventus would be able to reclaim the top spot if they manage to reclaim their position as the most dominant force in Italian football.