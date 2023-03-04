How much did Juventus make from the Champions League last season?

UEFA has revealed the earnings clubs made from the Champions League last season and Juventus was the highest-earning club in Serie A.

The Bianconeri remains the top club in Italy and historically has performed better than other Serie A clubs in Europe.

They reached the round of 16 of the UCL last season and it reflected in their earnings, alongside their historical performance in the competition.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals 218m euros was distributed to Italian clubs for their appearance in Europe’s top club competition and Juve alone made 77m euros.

The second top earner was Inter Milan, who made 62.6m euros, followed by AC Milan (45m euros) and Atalanta (33m euros).

Juve FC Says

We remain one of the best clubs in Serie A and certainly the most prominent in the competition in terms of participation in Europe and this proves it.

However, it also shows how much we stand to lose if we do not play in Europe next season and our players must be prepared to make that happen.

If we win our remaining games of the season, we can achieve it, but that in itself is a challenging task.