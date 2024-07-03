Juventus has completed the signing of Douglas Luiz, making him one of the first players to join the club under Thiago Motta.

The Brazilian midfielder had attracted interest from several top European clubs but opted to join Juventus. The Bianconeri anticipate he will play a key role at the Allianz Stadium over the next five seasons.

Juventus collaborated with Kia Joorabchian, who represents Luiz, to facilitate the transfer. Joorabchian, a prominent agent, was recently involved in negotiating Joshua Zirkzee’s move to AC Milan and had been reported to seek substantial commissions.

According to a report on Calciomercato, Joorabchian earned 1.5 million euros in agent commissions from Juventus for the Douglas Luiz deal. This fee represents approximately 3% of the total transfer amount, aligning with FIFA’s new regulations on agent fees.

Juve FC Says

Kia Joorabchian knows how to do his job and deserves to make as much money as he can from this deal.

However, he could have asked for more if FIFA had not already had a regulation.