Juventus has just terminated Wojciech Szczęsny’s contract by mutual consent as the club looks to reduce its wage bill.
The Poland international was their first-choice goalkeeper last season, but he was replaced at the end of that campaign.
Thiago Motta has decided to work with a different goalkeeper, and Juventus asked Szczęsny to find a new club.
He was linked with moves to Al Nassr and Monza, but those deals didn’t materialise, leaving Juventus with a high-earning player who was making around €6.5 million net per season.
With no serious interest from other teams, Juventus has now agreed to pay him €4 million to terminate his contract.
This is a win-win situation for both parties, as Szczęsny is now free to join a new club, and Juventus has saved a significant amount of money through his departure.
According to a report from Calciomercato, his gross salary was around €12 million, so by terminating his contract, Juventus has saved approximately €8 million.
Juve FC Says
That is a good amount of money we have saved from releasing a player, and we will save more money from selling some other stars this summer.
Hopefully, before the transfer window closes, several of the redundant players will have left the club.
