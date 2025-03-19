Kenan Yildiz is attracting the attention of several top clubs, especially in the Premier League, and this could very well be his last season at Juventus.

The young attacker has been given more playing time under Thiago Motta this season. However, despite the high expectations placed on him, he has been underwhelming in his performances. Yildiz is considered one of the finest talents in the Juventus squad, yet his output has not been sufficient, leading the club to consider selling him in the summer.

With the end of the season approaching, major decisions are expected to be made at the Allianz Stadium, with several players, along with the manager, potentially leaving the club. Juventus will aim to keep only the players that are crucial for their future plans and avoid signing players who may not be relevant to their strategy moving forward.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

As such, Yildiz will likely receive offers from clubs in the coming months. The big question now is how much these offers will be, and whether they will be enough to prompt Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli to engage in talks about his departure. According to Calciomercato, Giuntoli currently values the 19-year-old at €75 million, a sum that could attract top clubs.

If a club meets his release clause, Juventus would make a significant profit from his sale, which would enable them to reinvest those funds into other areas of the squad. Yildiz’s potential has made him one of the most valuable young players in world football, and at €75 million, his price tag is not likely to deter clubs that are serious about signing him.

While Juventus may have reservations about selling such a promising young talent, the club will need to balance the potential long-term benefits of keeping him with the immediate financial advantages of a sale.