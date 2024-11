Mbangula, who earned his senior debut under Thiago Motta, has been a promising talent for Juventus. Despite limited starts, the young player has consistently delivered strong performances during his appearances, attracting interest from several clubs across Europe. With Juventus needing to reshape their squad to remain competitive, Mbangula has emerged as one of the assets they are willing to cash in on.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus has set an asking price of 10 million euros for Mbangula, a figure that reflects both his potential and market value. The club’s decision to part ways with the player is driven by their need to free up resources to secure reinforcements, particularly in light of their defensive struggles this season. Injuries to key players have left Juventus vulnerable, and strengthening the squad in January will be essential for maintaining their ambitions in Serie A and other competitions.

While Mbangula has shown promise, Juventus seems to be prioritising immediate results over long-term development. The funds from his sale could provide the means to acquire more experienced or strategically essential players. For interested suitors, Mbangula represents a valuable prospect capable of thriving in the right environment.

If Juventus can secure the reported fee, the transfer would not only bolster their financial position but also provide Mbangula with the opportunity for regular playing time elsewhere. His departure could mark a significant moment for both parties, with Juventus aiming to strengthen and Mbangula looking to further his career.