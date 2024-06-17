Juventus is increasingly likely to sell Matias Soule after his fine season on loan at Frosinone.

The Argentinian was among the leading scorers in Serie A, and his performances were so good that he received a big-money offer from Saudi Arabia in January.

However, he wants to keep playing in Europe, preferably as a player for Juventus.

The Bianconeri remain open to his departure, which encourages offers, although none have met the club’s expectations so far.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims Juventus has received offers of up to 25 million euros for his signature this summer.

However, the Bianconeri are not satisfied with that figure and have turned them down.

Juventus believes Soule is valued at upwards of 35 million euros and will hold out for an offer in that region.

Juve FC Says

Soule did well at a small club like Frosinone, which means that when he plays with better teammates, he might be even more productive.

The transfer market is now inflated, and we expect him to leave for a huge fee, but we may not get up to 35m euros.

If he does not leave, it could be a good thing because he might make some key contributions to Thiago Motta’s success at the club.