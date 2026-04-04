Juventus is one of the clubs showing interest in Robert Lewandowski ahead of the summer transfer window, as the striker considers his future at Barcelona. The Polish forward has long been regarded as one of the finest attackers in world football, yet he is now approaching the final months of his current contract with the Catalan side.

Barcelona is reportedly prepared to offer him a new deal on reduced terms. While Lewandowski has not rejected the opportunity to remain, he has also not committed to an extension. This uncertainty has opened the door for Juventus, who continue to monitor his situation closely as they assess potential reinforcements.

Juventus’ Transfer Interest

The Bianconeri’s interest is driven by the desire to strengthen their attacking options, with manager Luciano Spalletti keen to add a proven goalscorer to his squad ahead of next season. Lewandowski’s experience and consistent record at the highest level make him an attractive option, particularly for a team aiming to compete for major honours.

However, any potential move is complicated by financial considerations. According to Il Bianconero, Lewandowski currently earns a gross salary of around 33 million euros. Matching or approaching that figure could present a significant challenge for Juventus, which has implemented a strict wage structure within the club.

Financial and Strategic Considerations

Juventus has established a salary ceiling that applies to all players, regardless of status. This policy could hinder their ability to secure Lewandowski’s signature, especially if the forward is unwilling to accept a substantial reduction in wages. Financial discipline remains a priority for the club as it looks to maintain long-term stability.

There are also strategic factors to consider. While Lewandowski would bring immediate quality and experience, he is likely to represent a short-term solution. Juventus may instead prioritise players who can contribute over a longer period and form the foundation of the team for future seasons.

As the transfer window approaches, Juventus must weigh the benefits of signing an established star against the demands of their financial model and long-term planning.