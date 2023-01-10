How much effort did Juventus put into landing Joao Felix?

In July 2019 Joao Felix made a massive £100m plus move to Atletico Madrid, a move that has not been a huge success for the 23-year-old despite being hailed as one the most exciting young players in Europe at his previous club Benfica.

The forward had fallen out with his current manager Diego Simeone and a parting of ways was always going to happen sooner than later.

Juventus had been in discussion with his agent Jorge Mendes but after weighing up all their options, Juventus decided they were not able to proceed which has allowed Chelsea to swoop in.

Mendes has worked diligently to secure a transfer for Felix in this transfer window and had been conversing with a number of top clubs around Europe and it seems that the two times European Champions have succeeded in luring the Portuguese to West London.

Chelsea is set to secure the signature of Felix on a six-month loan deal at a cost said to be in the region of £20 million and that is the main reason that Juve decided against pursuing his services, as reported by Football-Italia.

No doubt Felix is excited about his new challenge with the Blues and it is expected that the deal will be officially announced within the next 48hrs.