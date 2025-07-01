Juventus remain intent on signing Wesley Franca during the current transfer window, having monitored the Flamengo full-back for an extended period. The Brazilian is widely expected to make the move to Europe in the near future, and Juventus are eager to position themselves ahead of other interested clubs in the race for his signature.

The Bianconeri view Wesley as a player with the potential to significantly enhance their defensive options and intend to formalise their interest before the close of the window. The club considers him well-suited to their tactical structure and capable of integrating quickly into the squad.

Juventus Prepared to Sacrifice Weah for Wesley

In order to facilitate the transfer, Juventus are reportedly willing to offload Timothy Weah. The American international may be moved on to create room for Wesley, a clear indication of how highly the Brazilian is regarded by Juve. Wesley is also said to be open to a switch to Serie A, though any move remains contingent on an agreement being reached with Flamengo.

Negotiations may prove complex, particularly in terms of valuation. While Juventus consider the player to be worth approximately 25 million euros, Flamengo are seeking a significantly higher fee. As reported by Il Bianconero, the Brazilian club values Wesley at no less than 40 million euros, though they remain open to discussions.

Juventus Expected to Intensify Negotiations

In the coming weeks, Juventus are expected to step up its efforts and seek a compromise that will bring the two sides closer to a deal. The club recognises the growing competition for Wesley’s services and is therefore eager to act swiftly to secure his transfer.

Wesley has shown considerable promise in his performances for Flamengo, and there is a strong belief within the Juventus hierarchy that he could add meaningful quality to the squad. As talks develop, the Bianconeri will aim to reach a resolution that reflects both their ambition and the player’s potential.