How much has Juventus offered to unsettled De Ligt?

Juventus is keen to tie Matthijs de Ligt down to a new deal as the Dutchman attracts attention from clubs across the continent.

The centre-back remains one of the finest players in the world in his position, and Juve wants to ensure that they keep him with them for the long-term.

His current deal expires in 2024, which means he would enter the final two years of his contract by next season.

The Bianconeri could lose a valuable player like him on a cheap fee or on a free transfer, and they want to avoid that.

He is now being offered a contract extension, and Tuttomercatoweb has revealed what is inside Juve’s proposal.

The report says they have handed him two options to sign an extension. The first option is to renew until 2026 with the same salary.

Alternatively, he can sign an extension until 2025 on a reduced salary and a lower release clause.

Juve FC Says

We need to keep De Ligt. It is sad that we are even considering reducing his release clause, which places us at risk of losing him sooner.

De Ligt should be the centrepiece of our defence going into the future, and the only reason we should sell him is if we have found a suitable replacement for him.