How much has Paul Pogba cost Juventus coffers thus far

Last summer, Juventus fans rejoiced when Paul Pogba made his long-awaited return to Turin after spending six years at Manchester United.

But unfortunately for both parties, the situation turned sour shortly afterwards. It all started during the pre-season tour in the United States when the midfielder sustained a meniscus injury which has kept him out of action ever since.

In the hopes of making a swift recovery and joining the French squad ahead of the World Cup, the 19-year-old had initially avoided surgery, instead opting for an alternative therapy, a decision which has spectacularly backfired.

The midfielder eventually underwent surgery and ended up missing Qatar 2022 and he remains out of action with no clear indication regarding a potential return date.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Fabiana Della Valle, Pogba has already cost Juventus 5.24 million euros in wages although he’s yet to play a single minute in an official match.

The 2018 World Cup winner has a four-year contract with the Bianconeri which sees him collect 10 millions per year as net wages in addition to bonuses.

Following Saturday’s win over Arsenal in London’s friendly test, Max Allegri urged reporters not to discuss Pogba’s situation, because it would be fruitless to talk about a return date for a player who’s still unable to run in training.

Nonetheless, Della Valle suggests a February comeback as a logical possibility.