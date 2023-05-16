How much has Pogba cost Juventus per minute on the pitch

Paul Pogba has played his last match for Juventus this season after suffering a new injury in their win against Cremonese at the weekend.

The midfielder joined the Black and Whites as one of the finest free agents on the market last summer, but he arrived with a poor fitness record and has hardly played for them.

He was given his first start in over a year by Max Allegri for the game against Cremona and he was injured inside 25 minutes. A shocking blow to the Bianconeri and his return now seems like an expensive gamble.

Il Bianconero says he has played less than 200 minutes since he returned and because he makes 8m euros per season, the Frenchman has cost Juve 50,000 euros per minute since he moved back to Turin.

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s poor fitness has been terrible and the midfielder’s return to the club has been far from successful.

If he has played his last game of the season for the club already, then we should act on his future in the summer.

The board should find a way to terminate his contract or make him irrelevant while signing a new midfield maestro.