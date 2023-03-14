How much has Pogba earned per minute on the pitch for Juventus?

Paul Pogba moved to Juventus in the summer as a free agent, but the midfielder has hardly played.

The agreement he has with the club sees him earn around 8m euros per season, making him one of their highest earners.

Yet, the black and whites have had him on the pitch for just two games and a combined time of fewer than 40 minutes.

This is far from what the club expected when they first moved for the midfielder and a new report has now detailed how much he has cost them every minute he has spent on the pitch.

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia claims Pogba has played for just 35 minutes for the black and whites, which means he has cost them €228,571 per minute he has been on the pitch.

Juve FC Says

Pogba has been a bad signing and we must admit this because this isn’t how we envisaged his return to be.

The midfielder has quality, but his fitness is poor and it is shocking that the club’s doctors did not notice this during his medical.

If this continues and he does not start up to ten matches this season, we probably should offload him in the summer.