AC Milan has emerged as one of the clubs reportedly interested in signing Dusan Vlahovic, as Juventus prepare to offload the striker following the collapse of contract renewal talks. After months of negotiations without progress, the Bianconeri have now accepted that they are unlikely to keep the Serbian forward at the Allianz Stadium.

With only twelve months remaining on his contract, Juventus cannot afford to lose Vlahovic on a free transfer next summer. The club are therefore prepared to sell him during the current window to avoid such a scenario. Ideally, they would prefer to transfer him abroad, but circumstances may force them to consider offers from domestic rivals.

Allegri Eyes Reunion at Milan

Massimiliano Allegri, recently appointed as the new manager of AC Milan, is reportedly seeking a reunion with Vlahovic. The pair previously worked together at Juventus, and Allegri remains an admirer of the striker’s qualities. Milan, keen to strengthen their squad under the new head coach, are said to be considering a formal approach.

According to Calciomercato, the Rossoneri are willing to offer Vlahovic a contract worth up to seven million euros per season on a five-year deal. The report also states that the proposed agreement would include performance-based bonuses, providing the striker with the opportunity to earn additional sums depending on his contributions on the pitch.

The interest from Milan comes at a crucial time for Juventus, who face the risk of losing one of their key players for nothing if he does not depart this summer. While selling to a rival is far from ideal, financial reality may force the club’s hand if no substantial bids arrive from abroad.

Urgency to Resolve Striker’s Future

Vlahovic’s apparent reluctance to sign a new deal suggests he may be looking to run down his contract. This creates significant pressure on Juventus to act swiftly and avoid an outcome that would see them lose a valuable asset without compensation.

The club must prioritise a solution that benefits both parties. A transfer this summer appears the only viable option, and if Milan’s interest materialises into a formal offer, Juventus may be compelled to negotiate despite the domestic rivalry.