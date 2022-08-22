How much is Arthur valued by Juventus?

Juventus is keen to offload Arthur Melo, and the Brazilian has become a major liability in regard to both football and financial matters.

Juve added him to their squad in the summer of 2020 after striking an agreement with Barcelona to send Miralem Pjanic the other way.

Arthur has been injury-prone since he moved to the Allianz Stadium, and the midfielder has been transfer-listed by the club.

Valencia was his most serious suitors in this transfer window, and they wanted to add him to their squad on loan.

However, Los Che wanted to pay around 25% of his salary while Juve covered the rest, and the midfielder has refused to take a pay cut.

A new report on Calciomercato has now revealed that Arthur is an important asset to the Bianconeri and his valuation is heavy.

The Bianconeri valued him at €72 million +€6m in bonuses when they signed him from Barcelona.

If they sell him for less than €45m, they would take a loss. If he was to leave on loan with an obligation to buy, it must be worth €30m.

These figures mean he is a valuable member of the team and makes it harder to offload him for just about any price.

Juve FC Says

Fabio Paratici signed a lot of players on poor deals, but Arthur’s purchase could go down as the worst transfer decision under him.

If the Brazilian remains injury prone, it is only a matter of time, but we will certainly make a loss when we offload him.